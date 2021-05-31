Apple iPhone 13 Pro 120Hz OLED display made by Samsung under mass-production ahead of WWDC 2021

Apple iPhone 13 launch is slated for September 2021. Ahead of the launch, several reports and rumours around the iPhone 13 specifications have surfaced online. One of the rumours suggests that the upcoming Apple iPhone 13 Pro will feature 120Hz OLED displays. The latest development suggests these 120Hz OLED displays made by Samsung have gone under mass production ahead of the WWDC 2021 Apple event.

Previous reports claimed the iPhone 13 Pro models will feature a 120Hz OLED display made by Samsung and LG. The two high-end iPhones, namely the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, will feature a Radio Frequency Printed Circuit Board (RFPCB) and come with an LTPO OLED display for the 120Hz refresh rate. Apple will be slightly late to the refresh rate party as its Android competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review), Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, OnePlus 9 (Review) series, already feature 120Hz displays.

The Elec claims this new display for the 2021 iPhone 13 Pro models is currently under mass production. “This is a month faster than for the ‌iPhone 12‌ last year. Apple launched ‌iPhone 12‌ later than usual due to problems with procuring components for the phones from the COVID-19 pandemic. Samsung Display began production for the OLED panels to be used in ‌iPhone 13‌ mid-month,” the report stated.

The publication had previously claimed that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will feature Flexible Printed Circuit Boards (FPCB). RFPCB is both rigid and can be folded, which allows for more convenient product designs and faster transmission of electric signals.

The iPhone 13 Pro and vanilla iPhone 13 are tipped to feature a 6.1-inch display, whereas the iPhone 13 Pro Max will come with a 6.7-inch screen. There is also a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini rumoured to launch alongside. The display size is the same as the current generation iPhone 12 models, namely iPhone 12 (review), iPhone 12 mini (review), iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

While the display size is the same, the notch is getting smaller on the iPhone 13 series by 33 percent. Leaked iPhone 13 render images revealed that the earpiece has been moved to the top bezel for making more space. Apple still has the Face ID sensors on the iPhone 13.

Another feature coming to the iPhone 13 Pro series is Always-on Display. It will show the clock and battery charging details all the time. Notifications will be displayed using bars and icons.

On the back, the camera bump is said to be bigger than that of iPhone 12 Pro. It is suspected that Apple could pack a bigger sensor in iPhone 13 Pro models, which may result in a larger camera module. It will house three camera sensors with the LED flash and the LiDAR sensor. A report had earlier claimed that all four iPhone 13 models will feature an upgraded ultrawide camera lens with a wider f/1.8 aperture. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, however, had reported the upgraded ultrawide camera will only be found on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.