Apple iPhone 13 mini launch slated for 2021 despite poor iPhone 12 mini sales

Apple iPhone 12 mini price starts at $699 in the US and Rs 69,900 in India. Despite being relatively-affordable compared to the Pro models, the iPhone 12 mini sales have not been impressive. As per a new report, Apple will launch the iPhone 13 mini, even though the iPhone 12 mini struggles to attract sales.

Apple is likely to launch four models under the iPhone 13 series - iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini. While the other models have reported good sales, the iPhone 12 mini has struggled to add revenue to Apple’s wallet. Apple iPhone 12 mini US sales were just 5 percent of overall sales of its new phones during the first half of January.

Noted tipster Jon Prosser claims that Apple will launch iPhone 13 mini later this year, despite poor sales from its predecessor.

The reason for the iPhone 12 mini’s poor sales is said to be the iPhone SE 2020, which was launched in April 2020. The smartphone sported a dated design. However, due to its lower price, the iPhone SE 2020 lured more customers, eating the iPhone 12 mini’s share. In India, the iPhone SE price was set at Rs 42,500 at launch. However, it saw multiple price cuts and was even available under Rs 30,000 during online discount sales.

For 2021, Apple has no plans to launch an iPhone SE 2020 successor. This means that the iPhone 13 mini is likely to have no competition, which could result in better sales.