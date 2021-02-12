Apple iPhone 12 the world's best smartphone, says Huawei CEO

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei said that the Apple iPhone 12 is the best smartphone in the world. The Huawei founder made the statement during a press conference where he also squashed rumours of Huawei selling its consumer tech business.

Zhengfei said that customers in Europe love Apple and now that Huawei doesn’t have premium handsets in the region anymore, the Apple iPhone 12 has proved that “Huawei’s 5G technology is the best.” The Chinese smartphone company has been banned from doing business in the US, which means that Huawei phones cannot run on Google’s Android.

He also hopes the company is avoided from being dragged in geopolitical issues and that the US ban on Huawei is lifted, reported South China Morning Post. “Our company does not have the energy to be involved in this political whirlpool. We strive to make good products. We hope that the US government can have a more open policy for the benefit of American companies and the development of the US economy,” he said.

Huawei’s smartphone business has taken a serious hit since the ban was imposed. The company was among the top-three smartphone manufacturers for the longest time. However, after the ban, the likes of Xiaomi and Apple have overtaken Huawei as leading smartphone manufacturers. Huawei is selling its smartphones majorly in China.