Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 10:28 AM IST

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max sets 11 new records in DisplayMate testing with A+ rating

While Apple iPhones have been getting A+ ratings in the past, the iPhone 12 Pro Max set a new benchmark by creating 11 new records.

Moneycontrol News

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has been rated to have the best display on a smartphone by DisplayMate. The 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display not only won DisplayMate’s highest ever Display Performance Grade of A+ but also set 11 records in a smartphone’s display performance.

DisplayMate, in its review, gave the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s display its highest-ever A+ rating. While Apple iPhones have been getting A+ ratings in the past, the iPhone 12 Pro Max set a new benchmark by creating 11 new records. In comparison, Apple iPhone 11 Pro (Review) set nine display records in 2019, whereas the iPhone XS Max matched eight records.

Here are the various performance records set by the display on the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Note that the numerical performance differences that are visually indistinguishable are considered Matched and Tied Performance Records.

  • Highest Absolute Colour Accuracy  (0.9 JNCD)  –  Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect.

  •  Highest Image Contrast Accuracy and Intensity Scale Accuracy  (2.19 Gamma)  –  Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect.

  •  Smallest  Shift in Colour Accuracy and Intensity Scale with the Image Content APL  (0.2 JNCD)  –  Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect.

  •  Smallest Shift in Image Contrast and Intensity Scale with the Image Content APL (0.00 Gamma)  –  Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect.

  • Smallest Change in Peak Luminance with the Image Content Average Picture Level APL  (1 percent)  –  Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect.

  •  Highest Full-Screen Brightness for OLED Smartphones  (825 nits for 100% APL).

  •  Highest Full-Screen Contrast Rating in Ambient Light  (172 at 100% APL).

  •  Highest  Contrast Ratio  (Infinite).

  •  Lowest  Screen Reflectance  (4.8 percent).

  •  Smallest Brightness Variation with Viewing Angle  (27% at 30 degrees).

  •  Highest Visible Screen Resolution 2.8K (2778x1284)  –  4K Does Not appear visually sharper on a Smartphone.
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 10:28 am

#Apple #iPhone 12 #smartphones

