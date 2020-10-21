172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|apple-iphone-12-pro-max-packs-3687-mah-battery-smaller-than-the-3969-mah-cell-on-iphone-11-pro-max-5994941.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 06:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max packs 3,687 mAh battery, smaller than the 3,969 mAh cell on iPhone 11 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro pack a 2,815 mAh battery capacity, while the iPhone 12 mini uses a smaller 2,227 mAh battery

Moneycontrol News

Earlier this month, Apple took the lid off four new iPhone 12 models. And while the tech giant unveiled all the major upgrades and highlights coming to the iPhone 12 series, it failed to mention RAM and battery capacity as Apple always does with its smartphones.

Performance tests on AnTuTu and Geekbench showed modest gains over the iPhone 11 series. And now, we have more information about the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s battery capacity. A listing of the iPhone 12 Pro Max has been spotted on Chinese certification website TENAA, which suggests that the phone will pack a 3,687 mAh capacity.

The battery capacity on the iPhone 12 Pro Max is 282 mAh less than that of the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which boasted a 3,969 mAh capacity. AnTuTu and Geekbench have also suggested that the iPhone 12 models will feature 6GB of RAM.

Apple doesn’t provide information about the RAM and battery capacity of its iPhones. However, the company regularly files products on TENAA, with listing on the site having a strong history of being accurate.

Apart from the iPhone 11 Pro Max, Vodafone Netherlands has also disclosed the battery capacity of the other iPhone 12 models. The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro packs a 2,815 mAh battery capacity, while the iPhone 12 mini uses a smaller 2,227 mAh battery.

Apple is claiming that the performance gains do not affect the battery life of the iPhone 12 series, and users can expect similar battery life as the iPhone 11 series. And while 5G may take a toll on battery life, the new 5nm Bionic A14 chipset should aid with power efficiency, although we’ll have to test it to find out.
