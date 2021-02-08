Apple iPhone 12 mini alternative for Android in the works from Asus: Report

Apple iPhone 12 mini garnered quite some attention for its powerhouse performance in a compact form factor. Enthusiasts have been wondering an Android equivalent that could compete against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which has a 5.4-inch display. A new report claims that Asus Zenfone Mini is tipped to launch very soon with a screen smaller than 6-inch in size.

According to a DigiTimes report, the Taiwan-based tech giant is working on a compact smartphone called the Zenfone Mini. The report does not mention the screen size but states that it will be smaller than the Asus 6Z’s 6.4-inch display. Another report from GizmoChina claims that the Zenfone Mini display size would be between 5.5-inch and 6-inch.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the reports.

Other details of the smartphone are not known at the moment. However, speculations are being made that the Zenfone Mini will be a compact flagship. It is speculated that the device could come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. However, considering the tiny form factor, the company could opt for a Snapdragon 700-series chipset or even the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

We can also expect a triple or a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera found on the ROG Phone 3.

There is no official word from Asus on the Zenfone Mini launch date. If launched, the Asus Zenfone Mini will compete against the Apple iPhone 12 mini as an iOS alternative.

The iPhone 12 Mini features a 5.4-inch OLED screen, which is smaller than the Apple iPhone 12 that comes with a 6.1-inch screen. The two devices share the same dual-camera setup housing a 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens and get powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chipset.