Apple iPhone 12 may ship with indigenously built 5G antenna: Report

Apple iPhone 11 lineup debuted with arguably the best camera performance of 2019 smartphones. However, the iPhone 11 series left a lot to be desired in terms of both design and refresh rate. But the lack of 5G had to be the biggest things missing on the iPhone 11 series; which is understandable considering it wasn’t a big selling point in 2019.

However, 5G is undoubtedly going to be one of the significant factors in 2020; and will be more of a necessity at the premium “iPhone” price. According to a report by Fast Company, the Cupertino-based tech giant may ditch Qualcomm’s QTM 525 mmWave antenna module and opt to build its own antenna for 2020 iPhones.

The report claims that the QTM 525 millimetre-wave antenna module “doesn’t fit into the sleek industrial design Apple wants for the new phone”. If Apple defaults to the Qualcomm antenna, it will have to settle for a slightly thicker iPhone. Qualcomm has said that the QTM 525 antenna module will “support 5G smartphone designs sleeker than 8 millimetres thick.”

The source mentioned in the report also said that Apple will be using Qualcomm’s X55 5G modem for its 2020 5G iPhone but will adopt its own antenna design. The move does come as a surprise as Apple doesn’t have the best track record in antenna design.