Apple iPhone 12 MagSafe Battery Pack in the works; could launch soon

Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini

Apple iPhone 12 launched in India in 2020 came with a bunch of features and upgrades. The company brought back its MagSafe charging technology but with a slight tweak. Users can attach the MagSafe charger with the help of the magnets on the back of the iPhone 12. A new report now claims that Apple is working on a MagSafe battery pack for the iPhone 12 series.

The iPhone 12 comes with a bunch of magnets on the back. The magnetic battery pack would aid in providing extra juice for the Apple iPhone 12, especially the iPhone 12 mini. The MagSafe charger attaches easily to the iPhone using these magnets. Apple is making a battery pack that uses the MagSafe technology for the iPhone 12, according to Bloomberg.

Unlike previous Apple iPhone battery packs, the upcoming MagSafe battery pack would not double as a case. The report is based on an iOS 14.5 beta code spotted by developer Steve Moser. It further states that the battery pack reportedly stays in place, but is currently exhibiting issues with false overheating alerts and switching between the naked iPhone and a case.

Apple may or may not launch the MagSafe battery pack depending on the development process. The company faced similar overheating issues with the AirPower, which was later scrapped following its announcement alongside the iPhone X.