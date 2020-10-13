Apple iPhone 12 likely to be the best-seller among the four 2020 5G iPhone models: Analyst Kuo

Apple iPhone 12 launches today at 10.30 pm IST where the US tech giant is expected to unveil four new iPhone models. Ahead of the Apple event, renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared an investor note, revealing that the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 is expected to be the best-selling iPhone among the four models.

Kuo’s investor note accessed by MacRumors states that the iPhone 12 with two camera sensors will have a 40-45 percent share in shipments, whereas the entry-level iPhone 12 mini with a 5.4-inch display will account for 20-25 percent of Apple iPhone sales.

Each of the two Pro models - iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max - will contribute 15-20 percent of sales as well.

Although there has been a demand for a smaller ‌iPhone‌, smaller screen sizes are not popular worldwide. If rumours are to be believed, iPhone 12 mini price is expected to start at $699 (roughly Rs 51,300) for the 64GB model.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 price is expected to start at $699 (roughly Rs 51,300) for the 64GB base model. The price point is said to be a key factor here. Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone XR, which were the entry-level iPhone models of 2019 and 2018, were the best-selling smartphones worldwide for several quarters. Although the iPhone 12 mini will be slightly more affordable, the iPhone 12’s bigger battery and display could give it an edge.

in total, Kuo believes Apple will ship 80 to 85 million units of all ‌iPhone 12‌ models in the fourth quarter of 2020, higher than the 75 million ‌iPhone 11‌ units (all models) shipped in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“The shipment forecast of 12 series components is 80-85 million units, higher than 11 series' 75 million units in 4Q19. However, we think the demand for 12 series in 4Q20 will be lower than that of the 11 series in 4Q19 because of the shorter sales period. Therefore, the shipment forecast of components in 4Q20 does not reflect the real demand for the 12 series,” the note read.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are expected to go on sale in October, whereas the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will not be available until November, according to reports.