Apple iPhone 12 costs 21% more to make than iPhone 11

Representative image: Apple iPhone 12

The price of Apple iPhone 12 in India starts at Rs 79,900 for the 64GB variant. The 128GB variant is priced slightly higher at Rs 84,900. But, according to a report, the 2020 iPhone model costs only Rs 30,300 to make.

A CounterPoint report also suggests that the material cost to manufacture the Apple iPhone 12 128GB model is 21 percent higher than that of iPhone 11. The report shares details of the Bill of Materials (BoM) costs of the iPhone 12 128GB model, both 6GHz and mmWave variants.

According to the report, the sub-6GHz iPhone 12 128GB model costs $414 (roughly Rs 30,300) to make. The mmWave iPhone 12 128GB model costs $431 (roughly Rs 31,500) to build.

The higher BoM costs can be attributed to new components for 5G support and the new OLED display. The report further suggests that the A14 Bionic chip, PMIC, audio and UWB chip cost over 16.7 percent of the total iPhone 12 BoM cost. Apple’s own A14 Bionic is said to have increased the cost by over $17.

The shift from LCD to OLED in the iPhone 12 is also a big jump, resulting in an increase of more than $23.

The price of Apple iPhone 12 in India is set at Rs 79,900. The costs mentioned above are for the 128GB model priced at Rs 84,900. The smartphone retails in the US for $799 (roughly Rs 58,600).