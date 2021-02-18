Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini rear glass will now be repaired instead of replacing the unit

Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini rear glass panel can soon be repaired instead of replacing the unit when there is a hardware issue like cracked glass. According to a new report, Apple has devised a way to repair the rear panel of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini that earlier required a device replacement. The new repair mechanism will be put in place starting February 23.

Apple has sent an internal memo to its authorised service providers that explain the new repair mechanism. The note accessed by MacRumors states that technicians will be able to offer same-unit repairs starting February 23 for the Apple iPhone 12 (Review) and iPhone 12 mini (Review). The units will be repaired if they fail to power on or exhibit hardware issues with the logic board, Face ID system, or the enclosure of the device, such as cracked rear glass.

The company is said to have sent a new “iPhone Rear System” part. This part of the iPhone’s rear enclosure comes with all components except the display and rear camera and includes the battery, logic board, wireless charging coil, Taptic Engine, Face ID system, and so forth.

The report states that if an iPhone 12 user has cracked rear glass, the technicians can replace the entire rear portion of the device with the new enclosure affixed to the original display and rear camera. It also notes that the device’s display and rear camera unit must be functional/ not damaged in order to qualify for a replacement.

The new iPhone rear panel repair mechanism will be applicable for all the countries where the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are being sold. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max seem to not be a part of the new repair method at the moment.