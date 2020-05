Apple iPhone 11 tops the list of most shipped smartphones in first quarter of 2020

6/9

most shipped smartphone for several quarters since its launch until it got replaced by the newer iPhone 11. In Q1 2020, Apple shipped over 4.7 million units of the iPhone XR." >most shipped smartphone for several quarters since its launch until it got replaced by the newer iPhone 11. In Q1 2020, Apple shipped over 4.7 million units of the iPhone XR." title="Perhaps the only smartphone from 2018 that made it to this list of most shipped smartphones in Q1 2020 is the iPhone XR. The iPhone XR was the most shipped smartphone for several quarters since its launch until it got replaced by the newer iPhone 11. In Q1 2020, Apple shipped over 4.7 million units of the iPhone XR.">