App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple iPhone 11 tops the list of most shipped smartphones in first quarter of 2020

Research firm Omdia has released the list of most shipped smartphones during the first quarter of 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Smartphones from Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi were the most shipped during Q1 2020, according to the Omdia report.
1/9

Smartphones from Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi were the most shipped during Q1 2020, according to the Omdia report.

Click here for the iPhone 11 specs and features." >Apple iPhone 11 has been ranked as the 'world's most popular smartphone' with over 19.5 million units shipped during Q1 2020. Notably, the iPhone 11 beat the iPhone XR's shipment numbers, which topped last year during the same quarter with 13.6 million units. <a href=Click here for the iPhone 11 specs and features." title="Apple iPhone 11 has been ranked as the 'world's most popular smartphone' with over 19.5 million units shipped during Q1 2020. Notably, the iPhone 11 beat the iPhone XR's shipment numbers, which topped last year during the same quarter with 13.6 million units. Click here for the iPhone 11 specs and features.">
2/9

Apple iPhone 11 has been ranked as the 'world's most popular smartphone' with over 19.5 million units shipped during Q1 2020. Notably, the iPhone 11 beat the iPhone XR's shipment numbers, which topped last year during the same quarter with 13.6 million units. Click here for the iPhone 11 specs and features.

Galaxy A51 review to know more about its overall performance and features." >Samsung's Galaxy A51 was the best selling Android smartphone during Q1 2020. However, it was way behind the iPhone 11 in terms of shipments with 6.8 million units shipped during the first quarter. Check our <a href=Galaxy A51 review to know more about its overall performance and features." title="Samsung's Galaxy A51 was the best selling Android smartphone during Q1 2020. However, it was way behind the iPhone 11 in terms of shipments with 6.8 million units shipped during the first quarter. Check our Galaxy A51 review to know more about its overall performance and features.">
3/9

Samsung's Galaxy A51 was the best selling Android smartphone during Q1 2020. However, it was way behind the iPhone 11 in terms of shipments with 6.8 million units shipped during the first quarter. Check our Galaxy A51 review to know more about its overall performance and features.

Redmi Note 8 review to know more." >Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 was the third most shipped smartphone during Q1 2020. The company shipped 6.6 million units of the Redmi Note 8. Redmi Note 8 was launched alongside the Redmi Note 8 Pro in October 2019. We believe the Note 8 is an all-rounder smartphone under the Rs 10,000 price bracket. Check our <a href=Redmi Note 8 review to know more." title="Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 was the third most shipped smartphone during Q1 2020. The company shipped 6.6 million units of the Redmi Note 8. Redmi Note 8 was launched alongside the Redmi Note 8 Pro in October 2019. We believe the Note 8 is an all-rounder smartphone under the Rs 10,000 price bracket. Check our Redmi Note 8 review to know more.">
4/9

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 was the third most shipped smartphone during Q1 2020. The company shipped 6.6 million units of the Redmi Note 8. Redmi Note 8 was launched alongside the Redmi Note 8 Pro in October 2019. We believe the Note 8 is an all-rounder smartphone under the Rs 10,000 price bracket. Check our Redmi Note 8 review to know more.

Redmi Note 8 Pro
5/9

Fourth on the list of most shipped smartphones during Q1 2020 is the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Xiaomi shipped over 6.1 million units of the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The 'Pro' model features a gaming-focus Helio G90T processor, a massive 4,500 mAh battery, etc. Check Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications here.

most shipped smartphone for several quarters since its launch until it got replaced by the newer iPhone 11. In Q1 2020, Apple shipped over 4.7 million units of the iPhone XR." >Perhaps the only smartphone from 2018 that made it to this list of most shipped smartphones in Q1 2020 is the iPhone XR. The iPhone XR was the <a href=most shipped smartphone for several quarters since its launch until it got replaced by the newer iPhone 11. In Q1 2020, Apple shipped over 4.7 million units of the iPhone XR." title="Perhaps the only smartphone from 2018 that made it to this list of most shipped smartphones in Q1 2020 is the iPhone XR. The iPhone XR was the most shipped smartphone for several quarters since its launch until it got replaced by the newer iPhone 11. In Q1 2020, Apple shipped over 4.7 million units of the iPhone XR.">
6/9

Perhaps the only smartphone from 2018 that made it to this list of most shipped smartphones in Q1 2020 is the iPhone XR. The iPhone XR was the most shipped smartphone for several quarters since its launch until it got replaced by the newer iPhone 11. In Q1 2020, Apple shipped over 4.7 million units of the iPhone XR.

iPhone 11 Pro review to know more about the overall performance and other details." >Apple's flagship smartphones, the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the 11 Pro were the sixth and eighth most shipped smartphones of Q1 2020. During the quarter, Apple shipped 4.2 million and 3.8 million units of the 11 Pro Max and 11 Pro, respectively. Read our <a href=iPhone 11 Pro review to know more about the overall performance and other details." title="Apple's flagship smartphones, the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the 11 Pro were the sixth and eighth most shipped smartphones of Q1 2020. During the quarter, Apple shipped 4.2 million and 3.8 million units of the 11 Pro Max and 11 Pro, respectively. Read our iPhone 11 Pro review to know more about the overall performance and other details.">
7/9

Apple's flagship smartphones, the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the 11 Pro were the sixth and eighth most shipped smartphones of Q1 2020. During the quarter, Apple shipped 4.2 million and 3.8 million units of the 11 Pro Max and 11 Pro, respectively. Read our iPhone 11 Pro review to know more about the overall performance and other details.

Samsung's budget offering device, the Galaxy A10s, grabbed the seventh spot in the list. The South Korean giant shipped over 3.9 million units of the Galaxy A10s globally.
8/9

Samsung's budget offering device, the Galaxy A10s, grabbed the seventh spot in the list. The South Korean giant shipped over 3.9 million units of the Galaxy A10s globally.

Galaxy S20+ review to know more about the premium smartphone's performance." >The last two spots were taken by Samsung's Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy A30s. The Galaxy S20+, despite launching in February 2020 amidst the coronavirus pandemic, was the ninth most shipped smartphone during Q1 2020. Read our <a href=Galaxy S20+ review to know more about the premium smartphone's performance." title="The last two spots were taken by Samsung's Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy A30s. The Galaxy S20+, despite launching in February 2020 amidst the coronavirus pandemic, was the ninth most shipped smartphone during Q1 2020. Read our Galaxy S20+ review to know more about the premium smartphone's performance.">
9/9

The last two spots were taken by Samsung's Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy A30s. The Galaxy S20+, despite launching in February 2020 amidst the coronavirus pandemic, was the ninth most shipped smartphone during Q1 2020. Read our Galaxy S20+ review to know more about the premium smartphone's performance.

First Published on May 27, 2020 04:48 pm

tags #Apple #gadgets #Samsung #smartphones #Xiaomi

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Aarogya Setu Bug Bounty Programme: Cash rewards up to Rs 3 lakh for identifying vulnerabilities in app

Aarogya Setu Bug Bounty Programme: Cash rewards up to Rs 3 lakh for identifying vulnerabilities in app

Coronavirus pandemic | Nearly 80% of Maharashtra’s COVID-19 cases reported in May

Coronavirus pandemic | Nearly 80% of Maharashtra’s COVID-19 cases reported in May

Maharashtra govt keeps circle rates unchanged for FY21

Maharashtra govt keeps circle rates unchanged for FY21

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.