Apple iPhone 11 tops the list of most shipped smartphones in first quarter of 2020

Research firm Omdia has released the list of most shipped smartphones during the first quarter of 2020. Smartphones from Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi were the most shipped during Q1 2020, according to the Omdia report. Apple iPhone 11 has been ranked as the 'world's most popular smartphone' with over 19.5 million units shipped during Q1 2020. Notably, the iPhone 11 beat the iPhone XR's shipment numbers, which topped last year during the same quarter with 13.6 million units. Click here for the iPhone 11 specs and features. Samsung's Galaxy A51 was the best selling Android smartphone during Q1 2020. However, it was way behind the iPhone 11 in terms of shipments with 6.8 million units shipped during the first quarter. Check our Galaxy A51 review to know more about its overall performance and features. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 was the third most shipped smartphone during Q1 2020. The company shipped 6.6 million units of the Redmi Note 8. Redmi Note 8 was launched alongside the Redmi Note 8 Pro in October 2019. We believe the Note 8 is an all-rounder smartphone under the Rs 10,000 price bracket. Check our Redmi Note 8 review to know more. Fourth on the list of most shipped smartphones during Q1 2020 is the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Xiaomi shipped over 6.1 million units of the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The 'Pro' model features a gaming-focus Helio G90T processor, a massive 4,500 mAh battery, etc. Check Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications here. Perhaps the only smartphone from 2018 that made it to this list of most shipped smartphones in Q1 2020 is the iPhone XR. The iPhone XR was the most shipped smartphone for several quarters since its launch until it got replaced by the newer iPhone 11. In Q1 2020, Apple shipped over 4.7 million units of the iPhone XR. Apple's flagship smartphones, the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the 11 Pro were the sixth and eighth most shipped smartphones of Q1 2020. During the quarter, Apple shipped 4.2 million and 3.8 million units of the 11 Pro Max and 11 Pro, respectively. Read our iPhone 11 Pro review to know more about the overall performance and other details. Samsung's budget offering device, the Galaxy A10s, grabbed the seventh spot in the list. The South Korean giant shipped over 3.9 million units of the Galaxy A10s globally. The last two spots were taken by Samsung's Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy A30s. The Galaxy S20+, despite launching in February 2020 amidst the coronavirus pandemic, was the ninth most shipped smartphone during Q1 2020. Read our Galaxy S20+ review to know more about the premium smartphone's performance. First Published on May 27, 2020 04:48 pm