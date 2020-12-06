Apple IPhone 11 Score Updated On DxOMark, Now Surpasses The OnePlus 8 Pro And Galaxy s20+

iPhone 11

DxOMark recently changed up its testing protocol, which means relevant devices will now go through a new round of testing. Overall scores of older devices could also change, given software improvements manufacturers introduce over time. That being said, the iPhone 11 has already been re-tested.

The latest test saw the iPhone 11’s score jump from 109 points to 119 points, suggesting a huge improvement. With its new score, the iPhone 11 has managed to overtake some of the flagships of 2020, including the Samsung Galaxy S20+ and OnePlus 8 Pro in DxOMark’s ranking. The camera on the iPhone 11 captures excellent photos and videos. The review notes that stills offer accurate exposure, good colour reproduction, and excellent detail even indoors.

The iPhone 11 scored 129 points in Photo, 109 points in Video, and 36 points in Zoom. DxOMark notes that iPhone 11 did perform poorly in the Zoom test, although the reason for that is likely the lack of a telephoto lens. The iPhone 11 packs a 12 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 12 MP ultrawide lens with f/2.4 aperture.

It is worth noting that the S20+ and OnePlus 8 Pro are yet to be tested using the new protocol. However, the iPhone 11 is still a very capable phone, especially on the camera front, despite being over a year old. You can check out the full updated review of the iPhone 11 on DxOMark here.