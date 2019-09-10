Apple iPhone 11: Reliable sources update last-minute specifications and iPhone 11 naming scheme

Apple is set to launch new iPhones tonight at the Steve Jobs Theater starting at 10.30 pm IST. Hours before the launch, fresh rumours from reliable sources have revealed surprising changes in the likely list of iPhone 11 specifications.

Popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed last-minute updates of the Apple iPhone 11. Kuo has revealed that the new iPhone models may not support bilateral wireless charging, reported 9to5Mac. The long-rumoured feature, which was believed to be a standout feature of the iPhone 11, is said to be scrapped as the charging efficiency did not meet Apple’s requirements.

Bilateral charging would have allowed iPhone users to charge other Qi-enabled devices at the back. The newly launched AirPods with wireless charging case, for instance, can also be recharged if the upcoming iPhones support reverse wireless charging. However, it looks like Apple has ditched the charging technique for this year’s iPhone.

Kuo has also confirmed the other rumour of Apple shipping the premium iPhones with an 18W USB Type-C charging adapter. The iPhone XR successor, however, would only come with a 5W USB Type-A charger out of the box. The analyst’s note also revealed that the iPhone 11 would not support Apple Pencil.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has updated his predictions for the 2019 iPhone naming scheme. Gurman believes that Apple would launch name the premium models as iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max. For the iPhone XR successor, Apple would just call it iPhone 11.

Gurman also speculates that Apple could upgrade the entry-level iPad’s display form 9.7-inch to 10.2-inch. The bezels could be narrowed-down, letting the iPad retain its form factor.