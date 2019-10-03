Apple iPhone 11 may see strong demand thanks to the festive season

Apple only recently dropped its iPhone 11 series in India. However, Apple iPhone sales have fallen in the country in recent times. Indian consumers who prefer getting the best products have often ditched Apple, for brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, etc. But the iPhone 11 seems to be making a strong comeback in the country.

According to Counterpoint Research Associate Director, Mobile Devices and Ecosystems, Tarun Pathak, the iPhone 11 India launch saw strong consumer interest, comparable to that of the iPhone 6 launch. Moreover, the iPhone 11 seems to be doing better than its bigger Pro and Pro Max siblings.

Both Amazon India and Flipkart ran out of stock just three days after pre-booking for the iPhone 11 models opened on September 20. Consumers were queuing for hours in front of retail outlets across the country to buy the new iPhones.

One of the reasons for the iPhone 11’s immense success is because of its value proposition as compared to last generation’s iPhone XR. The iPhone 11’s Rs 64,900 launch price is about Rs 12,000 less than the iPhone XR, when it first launched, making the iPhone 11 an incredible value proposition, among iPhones.