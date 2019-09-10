Apple Event 2019: Here's how you can watch Apple's annual iPhone launch event live

The wait is about to get over. Apple is set to launch new iPhones and other products on September 10, i.e. tonight. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch three new iPhones and other hardware products like new Watch cases, iPads and MacBooks.

The Apple September Keynote is scheduled to begin at 10.00 am PST (10.30 pm IST). Like every year, the company would live-stream the iPhone 11 launch event on its website.

Mobile users can stream the event live using the Safari browser on the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch running or iOS 10 or later. Users can also watch the Apple event live on Mac computers or Edge browsers on their Windows system.

Apple TV users can watch the September Keynote live on the Apple Events channel. It is likely that Apple could also stream the event live on Twitter like it did last year. For the first time, Apple is confirmed to live-stream the event on its YouTube.

Moneycontrol, too, would be live-blogging on the website throughout the event, giving you the latest updates.

Apple is expected to launch three new iPhones with no significant design changes. At the front, the display size is said to remain the same. The premium variants would sport 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch screens, whereas the iPhone XR successor would have a 6.1-inch display.

Things would change majorly at the back along with the internals. The premium iPhones are said to get three new cameras at the back in a square-shaped protruding module. The iPhone logo is said to be positioned at the centre of the matte-finish rear panel.

The iPhone XR successor, rumoured to be called as iPhone 11, would get two cameras at the back. Like the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11, too, would be launched in multiple colours.

Apple is also said to upgrade the Face ID module. The sensors would now have a wider range, allowing users to unlock their iPhones when kept on a flat surface. The notch size, however, would remain the same, as per multiple rumours.