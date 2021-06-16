Apple iPads led global tablet market share in Q1 2021: Counterpoint

Apple iPhones tend to dominate the list of best-selling smartphones annually. But it isn’t just the phones, the iPad is also one of the most dominant products in the tablet segment. According to research firm Counterpoint, Apple led global tablet shipments in Q1 2021 due to the strong performance of the iPads.

Apple’s global market share grew to 37 percent, representing a 7 percent rise from the same quarter in 2020. Counterpoint says that while the global tablet market grew 53 percent, it came down by 22 percent from last quarter. The report also noted that the final three months of 2020 saw significant numbers with the tablet market reaching a five-year high during that period.

While the period between January to March is said to be off-season for tablets, but despite that Q1 2021 still recorded strong numbers. Apple and Samsung have benefited from the declining competition in the tablet space in 2020. While the two tech giants “aggressively released and promoted new models”, other tablet manufacturers “downsized or closed the business”.

Both Samsung and Lenovo grew by 4 percent in Q1 2021, while Huawei’s tablet market share dropped from 11 percent in Q1 2020 to 5 percent in Q1 2021. The market share from other brands fell by 10 percent, with Apple, Samsung, and Lenovo picking up the slack.

When it came to iPad sales, the base model (iPad 8) made up 56 percent of all iPad sales in Q1 2021, while the iPad Air 4 made up 19 percent of shipments. Additionally, the iPad Air 4 Pro made up 18 percent of iPad sales. And while the new M1-powered iPads have been well received in the market, the chip shortage and production could hamper growth.