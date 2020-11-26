PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2020 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple iOS 15 to come soon, three iPhones may not make the cut

The three iPhones in question are the original iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus.

Moneycontrol News

iOS 14 was a major update for Apple, bringing a ton of new features to the platform. Considering we are only several weeks into iOS 14; it seems a little early to talk about iOS 15. However, a new report may provide some clarity into the compatibility of iOS 15.

A report by The Verifier suggests that three iPhone models will be eliminated from the list of devices that will receive iOS 15 updates. The three iPhones in question are the original iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus. It is worth noting that the trio, despite being five years old, has received the iOS 14 update.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise as Apple usually provides updates for devices that are a minimum of five years old. Beyond the possibility of this being the last major update for the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone SE (First Generation), we are likely to see four new iPhone 13 models joining the fray next year.

So, here’s is a list of Apple devices that are likely to make the cut for iOS 15 eligibility:

  • 2021 iPhone line up (iPhone 13)

  • iPhone 12 Pro Max

  • iPhone 12 Pro

  • iPhone-12 mini

  • iPhone 12

  • iPhone 11

  • iPhone-11 Pro

  • iPhone 11 Pro Max

  • iPhone XS

  • iPhone-XS Max

  • iPhone XR

  • iPhone X

  • iPhone 8

  • iPhone 8 Plus

  • iPhone 7

  • iPhone 7 Plus

  • iPhone SE (2nd Generation)

  • iPod touch (7th Generation)
First Published on Nov 26, 2020 02:01 pm

tags #Apple #smartphones #Technology

