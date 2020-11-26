Apple iOS 15 to come soon, three iPhones may not make the cut

iOS 14 was a major update for Apple, bringing a ton of new features to the platform. Considering we are only several weeks into iOS 14; it seems a little early to talk about iOS 15. However, a new report may provide some clarity into the compatibility of iOS 15.

A report by The Verifier suggests that three iPhone models will be eliminated from the list of devices that will receive iOS 15 updates. The three iPhones in question are the original iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus. It is worth noting that the trio, despite being five years old, has received the iOS 14 update.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise as Apple usually provides updates for devices that are a minimum of five years old. Beyond the possibility of this being the last major update for the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone SE (First Generation), we are likely to see four new iPhone 13 models joining the fray next year.



2021 iPhone line up (iPhone 13)



iPhone 12 Pro Max



iPhone 12 Pro



iPhone-12 mini



iPhone 12



iPhone 11



iPhone-11 Pro



iPhone 11 Pro Max



iPhone XS



iPhone-XS Max



iPhone XR



iPhone X



iPhone 8



iPhone 8 Plus



iPhone 7



iPhone 7 Plus



iPhone SE (2nd Generation)



iPod touch (7th Generation)

So, here’s is a list of Apple devices that are likely to make the cut for iOS 15 eligibility: