Apple iOS 15.4 allows iPhone 13, iPhone 12 users to unlock device with Face ID while wearing mask

iOS 15.4 update is available for download on iPhone 13 and other eligible iPhone models. The new iOS 15 update introduces a bunch of new features, including new emojis and SharePlay. The highlight feature rolled out with iOS 15.4, however, is the ability to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask.

Apple’s new iPhone models come with Face ID tech that scans various points of your face to authenticate and unlock the device. With the face half covered with a mask thanks to the pandemic, Face ID failed to work. The only way to unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask was entering the password every time.

Apple did offer an expensive way around the issue. Users with an Apple Watch could unlock their iPhone. The new iOS 15.4 update introduces the ability to unlock the iPhone in a lot more cost effective way.

To download and install iOS 15.4 on your iPhone 13 (Review) or any other eligible device, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Here, you will get the option to download and install the new iOS 15.4 update. Ensure that you are connected to WiFi throughout the process. We also advise our readers to take a backup of their on-device data before installing the new update on their iPhone.

Once the update is installed, you will see a splash screen to set up Face ID with a mask on your iPhone. Follow the basic prompts to re-register your face with a mask for Face ID. iOS will ask you to remove your glasses for the second time in case you are wearing one while registering for the first time. If you are not currently wearing glasses but do sometimes, you can tap on the “Add Glasses” button. Do note that Face ID will unlock your iPhone while wearing glasses and a mask. However, the feature will not work if you are wearing sunglasses. This is because the sensors recognise the unique features around the eye area to authenticate, something that will not be possible if you wear sunglasses.