Apple IOS 14.2 Causing Severe Battery Drain On Older IPhones

Apple’s most recent iOS 14.2 update brings in several bug fixes and other updates. However, it isn’t all rosy as Apple users updating to iOS 14.2 are facing battery drain issues. The reports are coming from Apple users on the official developer forum and Reddit.

The issue seems to have the most notable impact on older iPhones, including the iPhone XS, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), and iPhone 7. iPad users who have updated to iPadOS 14.2 also seem to be facing the battery drain issues.

The issues faced by users include rapid battery drain and longer charge times than usual. Users are also claiming that their devices are losing 50 percent of power in less than 30 minutes. Some users are seeing large power drops within minutes of regular use. Some of the users affected by the battery drain also took to Twitter to highlight the issue after installing iOS 14.2.

Apple’s support page has reached out to some of the users who were complaining about the battery issues on Twitter, although the company hasn’t made a statement acknowledging the problem yet. The battery drain issue seems to be related to software rather than hardware as multiple users are seeing a sudden gain in battery life after restarting their device.

Apple is yet to acknowledge the issue, but we update you as soon as more information is made available.