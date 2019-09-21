App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2019 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple iOS 13: How to enable 'Slide to Type' on your iOS 13 devices

The quick-path feature is called ‘Slide to type’ in the iPhone’s Settings App.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple’s latest mobile operating system, iOS 13, includes a bunch of new features and updates. From dark mode to revamped apps, Apple has tried to give existing iPhones a refreshed look in terms of software experience. iOS 13 also includes improvements like a quick-text keyboard.

In case you’ve relied on third-party apps like the Swiftkey or Gboard for quickly typing texts, iOS 13 is bringing the feature by default. Apple Quick-path feature would allow users to swipe between characters to input texts quickly. The feature would be available in Apple’s default iOS keyboard.

The quick-path feature is called ‘Slide to type’ in the iPhone’s Settings App. The feature is enabled by default in IOS 13. 

Close

Also Read: List of iPhones and iPod eligible, how to download and install iOS 13

related news

To disable ‘Slide to type’,

  • Go to Settings > General

  • Scroll down and look for ‘Keyboard’.

  • The window includes a bunch of options which can be toggled on or off. At the bottom half of the screen, look for ‘Slide to type’ and disable it.

  • You can enable the feature by simply tapping on the toggle.


Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 21, 2019 11:24 am

tags #Apple #smartphones

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.