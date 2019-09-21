Apple iOS 13: How to enable 'Slide to Type' on your iOS 13 devices

The quick-path feature is called ‘Slide to type’ in the iPhone’s Settings App.
Apple’s latest mobile operating system, iOS 13, includes a bunch of new features and updates. From dark mode to revamped apps, Apple has tried to give existing iPhones a refreshed look in terms of software experience. iOS 13 also includes improvements like a quick-text keyboard.
In case you’ve relied on third-party apps like the Swiftkey or Gboard for quickly typing texts, iOS 13 is bringing the feature by default. Apple Quick-path feature would allow users to swipe between characters to input texts quickly. The feature would be available in Apple’s default iOS keyboard.
The quick-path feature is called ‘Slide to type’ in the iPhone’s Settings App. The feature is enabled by default in IOS 13.
Also Read: List of iPhones and iPod eligible, how to download and install iOS 13
- Go to Settings > General
- Scroll down and look for ‘Keyboard’.
- The window includes a bunch of options which can be toggled on or off. At the bottom half of the screen, look for ‘Slide to type’ and disable it.
- You can enable the feature by simply tapping on the toggle.