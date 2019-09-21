Apple iOS 13: How to enable 'Slide to Type' on your iOS 13 devices

Apple’s latest mobile operating system, iOS 13, includes a bunch of new features and updates. From dark mode to revamped apps, Apple has tried to give existing iPhones a refreshed look in terms of software experience. iOS 13 also includes improvements like a quick-text keyboard.

In case you’ve relied on third-party apps like the Swiftkey or Gboard for quickly typing texts, iOS 13 is bringing the feature by default. Apple Quick-path feature would allow users to swipe between characters to input texts quickly. The feature would be available in Apple’s default iOS keyboard.

The quick-path feature is called ‘Slide to type’ in the iPhone’s Settings App. The feature is enabled by default in IOS 13.

Also Read: List of iPhones and iPod eligible, how to download and install iOS 13



Go to Settings > General



Scroll down and look for ‘Keyboard’.



The window includes a bunch of options which can be toggled on or off. At the bottom half of the screen, look for ‘Slide to type’ and disable it.



You can enable the feature by simply tapping on the toggle.

Rs 599 for first year

To disable ‘Slide to type’,