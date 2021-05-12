MARKET NEWS

Apple invests $45 million more in Corning, to support 1,000 jobs in US

The new investment follows $450 million from Apple's $5 billion Advanced Manufacturing Fund over the last four years

Moneycontrol News
May 12, 2021 / 12:15 PM IST
The new investment follows $450 million from Apple's $5 billion Advanced Manufacturing Fund over the last four years (Image: Apple)

The new investment follows $450 million from Apple's $5 billion Advanced Manufacturing Fund over the last four years (Image: Apple)

Apple is awarding Corning - the makers of Gorilla Glass and iPhone 12's Ceramic shield technology - another $45 million from its Advanced Manufacturing Fund. The Cupertino giant has already given Corning $450 million over the last four years.

Apple's latest investment will help support 1,000 jobs across Corning's US division in Kentucky and other facilities.

“Apple and Corning have a long history of working together to accomplish the impossible,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.

“From the very first iPhone glass, to the revolutionary Ceramic Shield on the iPhone 12 lineup, our collaboration has changed the landscape of smartphone cover design and durability," Williams added.

With support from Apple's investments, the two companies collaborated to develop a new glass ceramic that was used on the companies latest flagship smartphones as part of the iPhone 12 line-up. Apple says the Ceramic is tougher than any other smartphone glass.

Apple established the Advanced Manufacturing Fund in 2017 to help support jobs across the United States and to support world-class innovation and high-skill manufacturing jobs across the country.

Apple will contribute $430 billion to the US economy over the period of the next five years and the company will support 2.7 million jobs across fifty states. These include working with more than 9000 suppliers and companies across various sectors in technology like silicon engineering, 5G and manufacturing.
TAGS: #Apple #iPhone 12 #smartphones
first published: May 12, 2021 12:15 pm

