Apple investigating growing iTunes credit card fraud in Singapore: Report

Apple customers across Singapore have been fraudulently charged with hundreds of dollars in purchases they did not make on their iTunes accounts.

According to a report in Channel NewsAsia, two individuals have lost at least SGD 7,000 (Rs 35,000) from their bank accounts to iTunes purchases and one of them was billed on her HSBC credit card. She added that her suspicion of a foul play grew when she received a message from HSBC warning her that she has less than 30 percent of her credit limit left. She only realised the extent of the issue after speaking to a customer service operator.

Other affected customers have their bank accounts in Singapore’s popular banks like UOB, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation and DBS.

OCBC mentioned in a statement that it had noticed unusual transactions on 58 cards, all of them through iTunes.

“In early July, we detected and investigated unusual transactions on 58 cardholders’ accounts. Upon confirmation that these were fraudulent transactions, we deployed the necessary counter-measures and are currently assisting the affected cardholders via the chargeback process,” said the head of credit cards at OCBC Bank, Vincent Tan.

UOB explained that it has increased the monitoring of all iTunes spending over recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Apple customer support informed an affected user that no purchases have been made on her Apple account but rather, her card had been used by a fraudulent iTunes account. That account was subsequently banned by Apple. Apple Singapore said, they will need to sign in using their Apple ID, and will then be able to view purchases and assess veracity before reporting the issue.