Apple imposes purchase limit on iPhone 11, latest iPad Pro, MacBook Air: Report

Apple has reportedly set purchase limits across its product lineup on its online store, including the newly-launched iPad Pro and MacBook Air.

The restrictions have reportedly been imposed only in some Asian countries that include Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

As per the iPhoneHacks report, Apple has set a limit of two orders of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. For the MacBook Air and Mac Mini, five orders can be placed per customer.

Furthermore, even the latest iPhones — iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro (Review), iPhone 11 Pro Max — can be bought in limited quantities. The report states that only two units each of the iPhone 11 series, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, 8 Plus can be purchased by customers from the countries mentioned above.

The move could have been done to combat the grey market hoarding or to ensure smooth supply of Apple products, which have reportedly taken a hit amidst the coronavirus pandemic.