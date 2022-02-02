iPhone SE 5G, new iPad models imported to India for testing: Report

iPhone SE 5G launch could take place at the rumoured Apple event in March or April 2022.

iPhone SE 5G launch in India seems imminent. According to a new report, Apple has imported the iPhone SE 3, aka the iPhone SE 5G in India for testing purposes. The iPhone 13 maker is also said to have imported two new, unannounced iPad models alongside the iPhone SE 5G.

The 91Mobiles report states that Apple has imported an iPhone with the model numbers A2595, A2783, and A2784. These three devices are speculated to be variants of the iPhone SE 5G for various markets. Apple has valued the iPhone at $300 (roughly Rs 22,500). However, the retail price will be a lot higher considering local taxes and import duties.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Not a lot about the budget iPhone model is changing, according to the rumour mill. It will have a 4.7-inch display with thick bezels at the top and bottom. There will also be the iconic Touch ID Home button for unlocking the iPhone. For 5G network support, the iPhone SE 3/ 5G will come with Apple’s A14 or A15 Bionic chip.

In addition to the iPhone SE 5G, two iPad models are also said to have been imported in India. One of the devices with the model numbers A2588 and A2589 have been valued between $500-700 (roughly Rs 37,500- Rs 52,300). This device is speculated to be the iPad Air. A recent report claimed that the upcoming iPad Air 5, aka iPad Air 2022 will sport a 10.9-inch OLED display.

The upcoming iPad is also said to borrow some features from the iPad mini 6 such as Centre Stage, a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support, etc. It will also come with the A15 Bionic chip found on the iPhone 13 (Review) and the iPhone 13 Pro (Review) models.