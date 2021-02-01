Apple iCloud Keychain extension now available on Google Chrome; here's how it works

Apple has launched the iCloud Keychain extension for Google Chrome. The support will come in handy for Apple users who have relied on the in-house Safari browser for their passwords.

Apple iCloud Keychain essentially gives users an option to save their passwords on the cloud securely. The keychain support was available only for Apple’s native Safari browser - until now.

Starting today, users can use the iCloud Keychain extension on Chrome. iCloud Passwords is a Chrome extension for Windows users that allows you to use the same strong Safari passwords you create on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac when visiting websites in Chrome on your Windows PC. iCloud Passwords also saves any new passwords you create in Chrome to your iCloud Keychain so that it is also available on your Apple devices.

To use the new iCloud Keychain extension for Chrome, click here to download and install. Click on “Add to Extension” after installation. Once installed, go to Settings > More Tools > Extensions to enable the extension in case it has not been enabled by default.

The feature will be beneficial for users who use Apple products as their primary driver. This means that the account credentials you have saved on your iPhone for a particular website or account can be used to log in even via the Google Chrome browser on Windows PC.