PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2020 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple hires Josh Elman in App Store discovery role

Apple has not provided any information on what the actual role of Josh Elman, a prominent venture capitalist, at the company will be.

Moneycontrol News

Apple has hired prominent venture capitalist Josh Elman to focus on improving iOS app discovery on the App Store. Elman took to Twitter to announce the news, saying he’s leaving his role as a board partner at Greylock Partners and as a board member of Discord and Medium, two prominent tech companies.

While Apple has not provided any information on what Elman’s actual role at the company will be, he could help improve the iPhone maker’s relationship with developers. Elman’s appointment comes at a time when Apple is having a rough year with developer relationships taking a dip as the App Store has been called into question by regulators, rivals, and critics.

Elman also served as a Houseparty board member and investor. Houseparty is a chat app acquired by Epic Games, who is currently suing Apple over the removal of Fortnite from its App Store. Apple is also facing an ongoing European antitrust investigation.

More recently, the tech giant cut its 30 percent App Store commission in half for developers making less than a million dollars in revenue per year. However, The Verge reported that Analytics company Sensor Tower estimated that 98 percent of developers would be eligible for the 15 percent cut, although those 98 percent developers generated only 5 percent of the App Store’s total revenue in 2019.

Close
Elman did not mention in what capacity he will be working with Apple, tweeting ““I’m really excited to get to build ways to help over a billion customers and millions of developers connect.”
First Published on Dec 1, 2020 02:09 pm

tags #Apple

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.