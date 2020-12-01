Apple hires Josh Elman in App Store discovery role

Apple has hired prominent venture capitalist Josh Elman to focus on improving iOS app discovery on the App Store. Elman took to Twitter to announce the news, saying he’s leaving his role as a board partner at Greylock Partners and as a board member of Discord and Medium, two prominent tech companies.



2/ I’m joining Apple to work on @AppStore and help customers discover the best apps for them.

— Josh Elman (@joshelman) November 30, 2020

While Apple has not provided any information on what Elman’s actual role at the company will be, he could help improve the iPhone maker’s relationship with developers. Elman’s appointment comes at a time when Apple is having a rough year with developer relationships taking a dip as the App Store has been called into question by regulators, rivals, and critics.

Elman also served as a Houseparty board member and investor. Houseparty is a chat app acquired by Epic Games, who is currently suing Apple over the removal of Fortnite from its App Store. Apple is also facing an ongoing European antitrust investigation.

More recently, the tech giant cut its 30 percent App Store commission in half for developers making less than a million dollars in revenue per year. However, The Verge reported that Analytics company Sensor Tower estimated that 98 percent of developers would be eligible for the 15 percent cut, although those 98 percent developers generated only 5 percent of the App Store’s total revenue in 2019.

Elman did not mention in what capacity he will be working with Apple, tweeting ““I’m really excited to get to build ways to help over a billion customers and millions of developers connect.”