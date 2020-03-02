Apple hikes prices of the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 8 series

The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max were also launched alongside as Apple's premium iPhone models for 2019.

Apple dominated the lists of best-selling smartphones in 2019. The Apple iPhone 11 series, iPhone XR and iPhone 8 were among the most popular iPhones sold last year. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant recently increased the prices of a few of its iPhone models in India.

The top-tier iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max and other models such as iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are among the ones that have become costlier.

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro now starts at Rs 1,01,200 for the 64GB variant, up from its original Rs 99,900 price. The iPhone 11 Pro Max now starts at Rs 1,11,200 as opposed to its Rs 1,09,900 launch price. The Apple iPhone 8 Plus (64GB model) is now available for Rs 50,600, while the 128GB variant will set you back Rs 55,600. The standard Apple iPhone 8 now costs Rs 40,500 and Rs 45,500, respectively.

The models which have not received any price hike include iPhone 7 along with the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 - the two best-selling Apple smartphones from 2019.

The prices of the iPhones have been hiked because of a recent change in the Union Budget. An increase in basic customs duty (BCD) rate and withdrawal of the earlier exemption from BCD/Social Welfare Surcharge are the reasons for the price hikes.

This means that the iPhones manufactured in India are not affected by the hike. Additionally, the prices of the Apple iPad, Apple Watch and Mac range also remain unchanged.