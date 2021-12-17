Apple has removed mention of controversial child-abuse scanning from website

Post iOS 15.2, Apple has quietly removed mentions of CSAM scanning from its website

Apple has updated its webpage dealing with child safety features by removing references to Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) detection tool from the site.

Announced in August 2021, the controversial feature, which would have scanned photos uploaded to iCloud for any CSAM, was met with harsh criticism from customers, advocacy groups and others.

Apple tried to quell the tide but eventually decided to delay the feature.

Now, as spotted by MacRumours (via The Verge), the tech giant started to remove material pertaining to CSAM.

Two of three features that Apple proposed as part of "Expanded Protections for Children," are still on the page but CSAM scanning is nowhere to be seen.

Apple, however, maintains that the feature has been delayed and not cancelled.

Speaking to The Verge, Apple spokesperson Shane Bauer said Apple wasn't abandoning the idea of CSAM scanning, it was merely delaying it.

Apple's statement in September, announcing the delay read, "Based on feedback from customers, advocacy groups, researchers, and others, we have decided to take additional time over the coming months to collect input and make improvements before releasing these critically important child safety features.”

