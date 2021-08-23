Apple had plans for an affordable 'iPhone Nano' during the Steve Jobs era

Steve Jobs and Johnny Ive had planned an iPhone Nano

By nature, Apple is a very secretive company. The Cupertino giant is known to keep its plans well guarded, even going out of its way to nuke leakers and former employees to keep its designs hush.

In the ongoing Epic vs Apple lawsuit, The Verge collected internal emails from Apple that were used in the trial and unearthed during the legal process. One of these emails details plans for an "iPhone Nano," a cheaper, more affordable version of the iPhone 4 (The flagship at the time).

The email itself doesn't reveal much about the device. It is a strategy meeting plan that talks about the plans for the device, a cost goal and renders of the design that were to be made by Apple's former design boss Jony Ive.

This was around the time that the iPod Nano was released, so it made sense to use a sub-brand that had a little marketing weight behind it. Another bullet point in the meeting plan hints at a, "low cost iPhone model based on iPod touch to replace 3GS" but its not clear whether this is for the iPhone Nano, since its not mentioned by name.

An older email dated 2007 and discovered by Internal Tech Emails refers to a product called "Super Nano" but it could have been an updated version of the iPod Nano. The company released a fourth generation iPod Nano in 2008, so the timeframe matches up.

Sadly, since then, the "Nano" brand has fallen to wayside with the last Nano product being released in 2017. The current moniker for the smaller iPhone is "mini" as evidenced by the iPhone 12 mini.