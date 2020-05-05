App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 11:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple-Google COVID-19 Exposure Notification tool to be limited to one tracking app per country

Apps using the tool must be built by public health authorities and require user consent while collecting minimum amount of data.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple and Google have announced that their COVID-19 contact tracing tool will be limited to one public health app per country. The companies aim at getting as many people as possible in each country to use the coronavirus tracing software.

Both Apple and Google said that they would still support countries that have opted for a “regional or state approach.” The companies also informed that they will ban the use of location tracking in contact tracing apps.

Furthermore, apps using the tool must be built by public health authorities and require user consent while collecting minimum amount of data.

Also Read: How to use the Aarogya Setu app and what are its features?

The Apple-Google COVID-19 contact tracing tool, called Exposure Notification, running on iOS and Android smartphones will use Bluetooth technology to alert users anonymously if they have come in contact with a coronavirus-infected person. When two people are in close proximity, the devices will share an anonymous identifier. If an individual is tested COVID-19 positive, the device will transmit a list of people the user came in contact with and alert them.

After sharing the first version of their contact-tracing tool earlier this month, Apple and Google have now showcased an interface design and also shared more information and sample code for developers to build programs using the tool for iOS and Android. The first phase of this Apple and Google coronavirus contact tracing tool is expected to roll out publicly during mid-May.

Apple and Google also plan to deeply integrate the technology within their respective operating systems in the future to rely less on apps.

First Published on May 5, 2020 11:19 am

tags #Apple #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Google

