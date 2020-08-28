172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|apple-gets-ready-to-take-on-google-with-its-own-search-engine-report-5769471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 08:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple reportedly developing own search engine to challenge Google's dominance

Google currently pays Apple billions of dollars to remain the default search engine on the Safari browser across all Apple’s hardware products.

Moneycontrol News

Google is undoubtedly the most popular search engine in the world. It is the most preferred search engine not only for Android users but also for users from Apple's ecosystem. In fact, Google pays Apple billions of dollars to remain the default search engine on the Safari browser across all the hardware products from Apple.

However, there is a good chance that this may not be the case in the future. According to a report by Coywolf, Apple could be working on launching its own search engine some time in the future. The report cites several indicators that Apple is working on its own search engine at the moment.

Reuters reported that the deal between Apple and Google caught the attention of the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority. Additionally, Coywolf also reported that Apple had posted job openings for search engineers. The job listings reveal they integrate AI, ML, NLP, and more into all of their services and apps.

The post also stated that iOS and iPadOS 14 beta are bypassing Google’s Search with Spotlight Search to display results. Apple’s Web crawler, Applebot, recently had its support pages updated and is said to be crawling websites regularly. According to Coywolf’s blog post, “the additions are very similar to the details Google provides to webmasters and SEOs”.

Going by Spotlight Search behaviour and job descriptions, Coywolf surmises that Apple’s search engine may act as a personalised data hub. The post reads: “It will be similar to Google Assistant on Android, but different since it (initially) won’t have ads, will be completely private, and have significantly deeper integrations with the OS.”

Additionally, the post also suggests that Apple’s new search engine can threaten Google’s monopoly on search and impact its data mining and ad revenue.

First Published on Aug 28, 2020 08:40 pm

