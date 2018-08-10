App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple gets patent on face detection, gesture control patent for Mac

The patent granted on Tuesday states that the body language will play a key role in the recognition process, with the head, torso and arm, being used to signal an intent to the Mac.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple may replace bring its popular Touch ID feature, first introduced in the iPhone X, to its Mac range of computers, a patent granted to the company overnight suggests.

The patent also makes a reference to gesture control technology, through which a Mac could create a “depth map” of the user’s body parts such as head, torso and arm, and use their movements to signal intent.

The facial recognition and gesture detection features are based on two patents that Apple had previously filed, according to 9toMac.

The facial recognition patent predates the launch of the iPhone X, described a way of letting Macs automatically log users in when the users approached the machine, even while the devices were in sleep mode.

While the gesture detection patent named inventors from PrimeSense company responsible for developing Microsoft’s Kinect sensor. Apple acquired PrimeSense in 2013.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 01:10 pm

tags #Apple #Trending News

