Apple gets patent on face detection, gesture control patent for Mac

Apple may replace bring its popular Touch ID feature, first introduced in the iPhone X, to its Mac range of computers, a patent granted to the company overnight suggests.

The patent also makes a reference to gesture control technology, through which a Mac could create a “depth map” of the user’s body parts such as head, torso and arm, and use their movements to signal intent.

The facial recognition and gesture detection features are based on two patents that Apple had previously filed, according to 9toMac.

The facial recognition patent predates the launch of the iPhone X, described a way of letting Macs automatically log users in when the users approached the machine, even while the devices were in sleep mode.

While the gesture detection patent named inventors from PrimeSense company responsible for developing Microsoft’s Kinect sensor. Apple acquired PrimeSense in 2013.