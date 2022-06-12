Apple forced to allow third-party payments for dating apps by order of Dutch regulators

(Representative Image)

In compliance with orders from the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets, Apple has announced new changes to its Netherlands storefront.

Starting now, developers who make dating apps in Netherlands can now use third-party payment systems for their apps. Apple said it has made adjustments to its StoreKit API that now allows developers to choose between External Purchase Entitlements or Purchase Link Entitlements, or both of the entitlements.

This means that Apple will allow use of third-party payment systems for locally distributed dating apps in the Netherlands.

As per a report by Reuters, Apple included a warning that was shown to users, whenever a third-party payment system was used, along with a button that allowed them to back out of the payment. Apple has now removed the button, but kept the warning.

In a news post on its website, Apple makes it clear that its in-app purchase system, "is the safest and most secure way for users to purchase digital goods and services," and it reminded developers that if they wanted to stick to Apple's payment service, they "may do so" and that "no further action was needed."

Apple also clarified the 3% discount rate on its commission. The company still takes a 30% cut of payments through third-party payment systems, and announced that it will offer a 3% discount on that rate.

It wasn't clear, whether this would be applicable to developers already paying lower rates, by meeting certain criteria, such as earning less than a million per year. Apple has now clarified that all developer's will be able to avail the discounted rate.