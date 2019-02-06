Apple faces class-action lawsuit for allegedly 'blocking support for old chargers'

2019 hasn’t been very kind to Apple. The US tech giant has made the news for wrong reasons mostly. Apple has once again found itself on the receiving end, this time it’s for allegedly disabling old iPhone chargers through iOS updates.

According to a MacRumors report, California resident Monica Emerson filed a complaint against Apple through a law firm. The complaint alleged that Apple had deliberately disabled charging support for older chargers through an iOS update, in order to force users to buy new iPhones and increase sales.

California resident Monica Emerson bought an iPhone 7 in September 2016 and charging adapter included with the device, functioned perfectly without issue until October 2017, when she received the following update – "this accessory may not be supported".

The alert aims to protect iOS devices against potentially dangerous third-party accessories. During an iOS update with version 10.1.1 back in Nov 2016; reports surfaced about Apple blocking support for third-party accessories. The new class-action lawsuit accuses Apple of false advertising and malpractice.

While several complaints about the “this accessory may not be supported” have surfaced, Apple blocking support to prevent its own iPhone chargers from working properly sounds ridiculous.

But that is a possibility when a system throws false positives.

These new developments coupled with dropping iPhone sales numbers seems like the year hasn't started off on a good note for Apple.