Apple expected to ship nearly 20 million iPhone SE 2 units in 2020: Report

Apple is reportedly working on an affordable ‘iPhone SE 2’ that is rumoured to launch during Q1 2020. The entry-level iPhone is rumoured to borrow specifications from the latest iPhone. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple predicts to sell at least 20 million iPhone SE 2 units in 2020.

Kuo had previously predicted that Apple would ship between 2-4 million iPhone SE 2 units.

In his latest investor note, Kuo gave more details about the rumoured affordable iPhone which may be launched as ‘iPhone SE 2. The upcoming iPhone is likely to get a different name, according to some reports.

Apple is said to use a 10-layer Substrate-like Printed Circuit Board (PCB) for the iPhone SE 2’s motherboard, said a report by MacRumors. The new iPhone is said to sport a similar design like the iPhone 8 and get internals from the latest iPhone 11 series.

The low-end iPhone would get powered by the latest Apple A13 Bionic chip and could be paired with 3GB RAM. Apple would launch the iPhone SE 2 in 64GB and 128GB storage options, according to Kuo. He previously noted that the iPhone SE 2 would not feature 3D Touch.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone SE 2 for $399. At this price point, Apple will replace the iPhone SE 2 with the iPhone 8 which retails in the US for $449. The iPhone 8 is available in India for Rs 39,900. Apple expects the iPhone SE 2 to be popular in India and China, where sales of low-cost devices are significantly better.