Apple expected to ship nearly 20 million iPhone SE 2 units in 2020: Report

Apple expects the iPhone SE 2 to be popular in India and China, where sales of low-cost devices are significantly better.
Apple is reportedly working on an affordable ‘iPhone SE 2’ that is rumoured to launch during Q1 2020. The entry-level iPhone is rumoured to borrow specifications from the latest iPhone. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple predicts to sell at least 20 million iPhone SE 2 units in 2020.
Kuo had previously predicted that Apple would ship between 2-4 million iPhone SE 2 units.
In his latest investor note, Kuo gave more details about the rumoured affordable iPhone which may be launched as ‘iPhone SE 2. The upcoming iPhone is likely to get a different name, according to some reports.
Apple is said to use a 10-layer Substrate-like Printed Circuit Board (PCB) for the iPhone SE 2’s motherboard, said a report by MacRumors. The new iPhone is said to sport a similar design like the iPhone 8 and get internals from the latest iPhone 11 series.
The low-end iPhone would get powered by the latest Apple A13 Bionic chip and could be paired with 3GB RAM. Apple would launch the iPhone SE 2 in 64GB and 128GB storage options, according to Kuo. He previously noted that the iPhone SE 2 would not feature 3D Touch.
Apple is expected to launch the iPhone SE 2 for $399. At this price point, Apple will replace the iPhone SE 2 with the iPhone 8 which retails in the US for $449. The iPhone 8 is available in India for Rs 39,900. Apple expects the iPhone SE 2 to be popular in India and China, where sales of low-cost devices are significantly better.The new iPhone is expected to launch in March 2020.Special Thursday Expiry on
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI