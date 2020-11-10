Apple Event | Where to watch One More Thing live-stream

Apple will be announcing “One More Thing” at the Apple event today. The company is expected to unveil new Macs that draw power from the Apple Silicon chip. The Apple event will be hosted online. At what time does the Apple event start in India? Where to watch the One More Thing Apple event? Here are all the details you need to know about the Apple One More Thing event

Apple Event: Where to watch the “One More Thing” live-stream

One More Thing is scheduled to begin at 10.30 am in India. The Apple event will be broadcasted online owing to the global health pandemic. Viewers can stream the event at 10.30 pm IST on the Apple YouTube channel, Apple Event website, and the Apple Event app on your Apple TV. You can also click on the link below to watch the One More Thing Apple Event today at 10.30 pm IST.

Apple Event: What to expect

At the One More Thing Apple event, the company is expected to unveil new Macs that will get powered by Apple’s custom ARM chip called Apple Silicon. If reports are to be believed, we are likely to witness the launch of two new 13-inch MacBook models namely, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air. Apple could announce an update on the rollout of macOS Big Sur.

Although very unlikely, we can expect Apple to unveil the long-rumored tracker device called AirTags at the One More Thing Apple Event. Alongside, we could also get some details on the rumoured over-the-ear headphones called AirPods Studio.