Apple Event today: Can we expect iPhone 12 launch at Time Flies?

Apple is hosting a new event on September 15 titled Time Flies. The Apple event is scheduled to begin tonight at 10.30 pm IST, where the company is expected to unveil a bunch of new hardware like new iPads and Apple Watch Series 6. Apple fans are also excited for the iPhone 12 launch. Question is, will the iPhone 12 launch tonight?

The Time Flies September 15 Apple event invite hints the launch of a new iPad and Apple Watch. The company is expected to launch more hardware products like the AirTags and possibly even the AirPods Studio. If renowned tipsters are to be believed, the iPhone 12 launch is not happening tonight.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, at the company’s Q3 2020 earnings call earlier this year, had confirmed that the iPhone 12 launch will be delayed due to the current situation. The ongoing pandemic has disrupted the engineering and supply chain department, thus delaying the launch of new 5G iPhones.

Apple Event on September 15: What to expect

The official invite for the September 15 Apple event titled Time Flies suggests that the company will launch new iPad and Apple Watch products.

Reports claim that the Apple launch event on September 15 will include two new iPad models and an affordable Apple Watch SE alongside the Apple Watch Series 6.

Apple is also expected to launch a tracker device called AirTags at the Time Flies event.