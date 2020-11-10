Apple Event | New Macs, Apple Silicon, macOS Big Sur expected to be announced at One More Thing

Apple One More Thing event will be hosted today where the US-based tech giant is expected to unveil Apple Silicon-powered Macs. Rumours suggest that two new MacBook models will launch today. At the Apple event, we can also expect Apple to give an update on the rollout of macOS Big Sur, which was slated to release in Fall 2020. Alongside, the iPhone-maker could also launch the much-rumoured AirPods Studio headphones and a tracker device called AirTags. We are a few hours away from the One More Thing Apple event, and before it begins, here is everything you need to know.

Apple Event: What to expect from “One More Thing”

Apple Silicon

At the One More Thing event, Apple will be giving more details on the custom ARM chip for Macs. During the Apple event in September where the company launched the new iPad Air, iPad 8th generation, Apple Watch Series 6 and Watch SE, it also confirmed the transition from Intel processors to Apple Silicon-based Macs. The company said it will take a total of two years to completely shift its Mac-lineup to Apple Silicon.

Apple reserves its “One More Thing” tagline for iconic products that was used by late co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs. The company last used “One More Thing” for the iPhone X, which marked the 10th anniversary of the iPhone lineup in 2017.

New MacBook Pro, MacBook Air

That “One More Thing” could be the unveiling of new MacBook models getting powered by the Apple Silicon. Rumours suggest that Apple could launch two 13-inch MacBook models at the Apple event. Tipster Lovetodream, shortly after Apple’s invite announcement, tweeted “13 inch X 2”, hinting at the launch of two 13-inch MacBook models. If true, we can expect a 13-inch MacBook Pro and a 13-inch MacBook Air to be among the first Mac products to feature the new Apple Silicon.

The new 13-inch MacBook models are likely to miss out on a mini-LED display, which according to popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, will be available on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook models launching in 2021. Rumours of a 24-inch iMac have also been floating on the web. However, L0vetodream’s tweet only mentions the launch of two new 13-inch MacBook models. We can expect the 24-inch iMac to launch in H1 2021 alongside the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

macOS Big Sur

Apple could announce the rollout of macOS Big Sur, which is a next-generation update to the macOS Catalina. The big software update was slated for a Fall 2020 rollout and Apple could announce the release date today at the One More Thing event.

AirPods Studio

Alongside the new MacBook models, Apple could also unveil new over-the-ear headphones called AirPods Studio. Apple’s upcoming headphones are also expected to use sensors that detect the left and right ears, automatically routing the audio channels. This means there will be no fixed left and right channels. Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode are also expected to be supported just like on the new AirPods Pro.

AirPods Studio will feature embedded sensors to determine when and how the headphone is worn. The sensors will work similarly to the ear detection feature on regular AirPods. If accurate, then you can expect the AirPods Studio to resume playback as soon as it is placed on your head or pause a track when the headphones are placed on the neck.

AirTags

Another rumoured product tipped to release at the One More Thing Apple event is AirTags. Apple was previously expected to unveil the new AirTags at the iPhone 12 launch event. Leaked images ahead of the Apple event in October further hinted the launch of the long-rumoured tracker device. Tipster Jon Prosser had previously uploaded render images of AirTags, which show a clean white front and the Apple logo on the metal back.