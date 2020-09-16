Apple event | iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 6 get new colour schemes

Apple, at the Time Flies event on September 15, made multiple announcements, including the iPad Air launch alongside the iPad 8th generation, Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE. While these products did get some significant upgrades in terms of specs and features, what was also notable is the number of colour options Apple is providing this time around.

For instance, the iPad Air 2020, which typically comes in Silver, Grey, Gold colours, has been launched in five distinct colour options. These include Silver, Space Grey, Rose Gold, Green, and Sky Blue.

However, the iPad 8th generation model comes in the traditional three colour options — Silver, Space Grey, and Rose Gold.

The Apple Watch Series 6, too, has been introduced in new colour schemes. Apple’s latest premium smartwatch comes in (PRODUCT)RED and blue aluminium cases, alongside the Space Black Titanium, new Gold Stainless Steel, Silver Aluminium.

The budget Apple Watch SE will come in Gold, Silver, and Space Gray aluminium cases.

The four hardware products launched at the Apple event on September 15 are confirmed to launch in India. Apple iPad Air price starts at Rs 54,900 for the 64GB storage Wi-Fi model. Apple is also bringing the 256GB iPad Air 2020 priced at Rs 68,900. The Cellular variant of iPad Air launched at the Apple event on September 15 is priced at Rs 66,900 and Rs 80,900 for the 32GB and 128GB storage options.

The budget iPad price in India starts at Rs 29,900 for the 32GB Wi-Fi model. The 128GB model of the iPad is priced at Rs 37,900. The Cellular variant of iPad launched at the Apple event on September 15 is priced at Rs 41,900 and Rs 49,900 for the 32GB and 128GB storage options.

Apple Watch Series 6 price in India starts at Rs 40,900 for the GPS model. The cellular version of Series 6 Apple Watch will cost Rs 49,900. Both variants come in two different sizes — 40mm and 44mm.

Apple Watch SE price starts at Rs 29,900 for the GPS model. The cellular model will set users Rs 29,900. Both variants come in two different sizes — 40mm and 44mm.