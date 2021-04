April 20, 2021 / 10:19 PM IST

Here is quick recap of what we know so far about the Apple Spring Loaded event

Apple is expected to announce a major refresh to its iPad line-up, along with a new more colourful iMac and will most likely announce the release date for iOS 14.5, a much talked about update because of the massive changes it brings to privacy policies for apps.

Besides these, Apple may announce something new for Apple TV as some recent rumours have hinted at a new hardware release for 2021. All we know so far about the product is that it may support 120Hz displays and will come with a remote.

AirTags is Apple’s version of Bluetooth tags that could be used to track the attached item using your iPhone. There are multiple similar products available from other brands, but Apple’s AirTags are expected to redefine the category using UWB (ultra-wideband) technology found on the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and the Pro models.