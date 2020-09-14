Apple Event on September 15: Where and when to watch "Time Flies" event in India

Apple is hosting a new Apple "Time Flies" event on September 15. At the upcoming Apple event, the company is expected to unveil new hardware, which may or may not include the iPhone 12 models.

Apple event on September 15: Where to watch the live stream in India

The “Time Flies” Apple event is scheduled to begin at 10 am PDT/ 10.30 pm IST on September 15. Like always, viewers can watch the Apple event on the company’s official website and on its YouTube channel. You can also watch the Apple Time Flies event through the Apple events app on Apple TV.

The company has also listed a placeholder link on the YouTube channel, where users can set a reminder to get notified when the Apple Event begins at 10.30 pm IST.

Apple Event on September 15: What to expect

Apple’s invite for the “Time Flies” event on September 15 hints the launch of new iPads and Apple Watch models. We can expect Apple to launch an affordable Apple Watch if recent leaks are to be believed. The company could also unveil two new iPad models at the Apple event on September 15.

Will the iPhone 12 launch alongside the new iPad and Apple Watch? Unlikely. Historically, Apple has been hosting iPhone launch events in September where it launches other hardware products like new iPads and Watch models as well. However, Apple CEO Tim Cook, at the company’s earnings call, did confirm that the iPhone 12 launch will be delayed due to the current global situation.