you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 02:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple dominates nearly half of the global smartwatch market: Report

The report states that sales of the Apple Watch hit over 6.8 million units in Q3 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple Watch has been the most-popular smartwatch since its launch. Other smartwatch manufacturers have been trying to catch up and capture some market share that Apple dominates with the Apple Watch. The trend continues as Apple reportedly dominates nearly half of the global smartwatch market.

According to Strategy Analysis, the global smartwatch market witnessed a growth of 42 percent year-on-year. Over 14.2 million units of smartwatches by various manufacturers were shipped during Q3 2019, compared to 10 million during the same quarter last year.

The report states that Apple shipped over 6.8 million units of the Apple Watch in Q3 2019. During the same quarter last year, the Cupertino-based tech giant shipped over 4.5m million units. This results in an increase of over 51 percent year-on-year for Apple, which is much above the industry average. The bump in the shipment has also resulted in rising Apple’s market share from 45 percent to 47.9 percent in the global smartwatch market.

Apple’s dominance in the smartwatch category is clearly seen when you compare the sales figures of other OEMs. According to the report, Samsung remains a distant second with a total of 1.9 million smartwatches shipped during Q3 2019. Year-on-year, Samsung saw a growth of 73 percent, when compared to 1.1 million units shipped during Q3 2018. The annual growth also reflects in a better market share, with the South Korean tech-giant having a piece of 13.4 percent in the global smartwatch sales.

Fitbit came in at third position with nearly 1.6 million units shipped during July and September 2019. The company witnessed a mediocre growth of 7 percent year-on-year. In spite of a better year-to-year quarter, Fitbit failed to acquire more market share. Instead, the now Google-owned company’s market share came down to 11.3 percent from 15 percent.

First Published on Nov 8, 2019 02:47 pm

tags #Apple #Samsung #smartwatches #Technology

