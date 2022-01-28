Apple debuts Universal Control in latest iPadOS, macOS betas

(Image Courtesy: Apple)

The latest Betas for iPadOS and macOS Monterey have introduced Universal Control. Announced at WWDC 2021, Universal Control let's users control Macs and iPads with a single mouse and keyboard.

All you need to do is to make sure that you have signed into the same Apple ID on the devices you want to use with the feature. Once done, Universal Control allows you to seamlessly move between devices using just a single mouse and keyboard.

This comes with all the advantages you might expect, like the ability to drag and drop files between devices, using one like a secondary screen and more. Currently in the Beta, Universal Control works with a combination of two Mac's and a iPad or two iPad's and a Mac.

The feature was originally scheduled to release last year, but Apple said that it wanted to take its time and get it right before rolling it out to the wider public. Currently, with the beta, Apple is gathering feedback and will continue to polish it before it is released.

There are a few things to keep in mind, you cannot initiate a new session on an iPad for now, you need a Mac to set-up the feature first. You would also need the latest iPadOS 15.4 beta and macOS 12.3 beta to be installed on both devices.

Devices will also need to be within a few metres of each other and must have Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and Handoff turned on, for this to work. You also will not be able to use Universal Control if your iPad is sharing its cellular connection, or a Mac is sharing its internet connection.

As for supported hardware for the feature, here is Apple's full list of compatible devices:

MacBook Pro introduced in 2016 or later, MacBook introduced in 2016 or later, MacBook Air introduced in 2018 or later, iMac introduced in 2017 or later, or iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, Late 2015), iMac Pro, Mac mini introduced in 2018 or later, Mac Pro introduced in 2019, iPad Pro: all models, iPad (6th generation) or newer, iPad mini (5th generation) or newer, iPad Air (3rd generation) or newer.

FaceID with a mask on iOS 15.4

Also new with the latest iOS 15.4 beta is the ability to finally set-up and use FaceID with a mask. Apple says FaceID will now work with prescription glasses and sunglasses, and of course, a mask.

Apple now utilises an advanced algorithm that authenticates users by identifying unique features around the eye. Since FaceID with a mask uses less biometric information, unlike a full FaceID authentication, Apple says there may be instances when it might not recognise you when your face is fully visible.

The company says that since it utilises advanced algorithms, it will only support iPhone 12 or later. Apple also said that it has nothing to announce for iPad's right now and that the feature is meant for iPhone's.