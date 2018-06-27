App
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple could partner with 'rival' Samsung for A13 SoCs in iPhone 2019 models

Rivals Samsung and Apple have not worked with each other for the past three years, however both the technology giants have achieve their individual pinnacles of innovation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple could partner with Samsung or PC microprocessors manufacturer Intel to use 'A13' SoCs for iPhone models that are to be released in 2019. The upcoming iPhones and iPads will most likely feature 7-nanometer chipset processors.

Samsung was one of the early manufacturers of Apple’s A-series processors for iPhones and iPads.

However, with time, that mantle shifted to TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company), a Taiwan-based semiconductor chips manufacturer, owing to the competition and legal battles between the two tech giants.

The processor manufacturing order shifted from A8 processor which was manufactured by TSMC.

As per a report from DigiTimes, "Samsung is developing at full throttles InFO packaging technology and it has also claimed to outpace TSMC in kicking off official production of EUV 7nm+ process, set for the second half of 2018, seeking to win back orders from Apple in 2019."

The report also says that Samsung has "reportedly lowered its foundry quotes by 20% to attract orders from Qualcomm, Apple, Nvidia, and ASIC vendors".

For now, TSMC will continue to be the primary supplier for the Cupertino-headquartered tech giant.

Samsung presently develops OLED panels for iPhone X and will continue to do so in 2018.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 01:24 pm

