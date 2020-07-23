Apple could launch the iPhone 12 in late October: Report

Apple iPhone 12 launch date is said to be pushed back by a month. The Cupertino, California-based US tech giant could launch the iPhone 12 in October instead of its typical September launch cycle. The delay is said to be due to production delays as a result of the ongoing global health crisis.

Japanese website Macotakara claims that the LTE variants of the iPhone 12 series are likely to be released in the latter half of October this year. The report also reveals that Apple could launch the iPhone 12 5G variants in November. Another report in May had made a similar claim, citing issues in supply chain and logistics.

The report should be taken with a pinch of salt considering Macotakara’s hit-and-miss record and also other rumours that suggest all the four iPhone 12 models - iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, will support 5G network.

Contrary to this claim was another report that suggested a low-cost 4G iPhone launching alongside the iPhone 12.

Reports claiming to have revealed the iPhone 12 specifications have flooded the internet. Most of these reports claim that Apple will launch four iPhones with a 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and a 6.7-inch screen. The iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro will share the same screen size but the latter is said to feature 120Hz Promotion display.