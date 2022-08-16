English
    Apple could launch new low-cost iPad, M2 iPad Pro in October after iPhone 14 event

    The new low-cost iPad is expected to use the A14 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 12 line-up.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 16, 2022 / 08:00 PM IST

    Apple could launch a new cheaper iPad in October alongside the high-end M2-powered iPad Pro. Apple tends to release its flagship iPhones in September and new iPads a month or two later. Previous rumours have suggested that iPadOS 16 would be arriving a month after iOS 16, which does give the leak some credibility.

    According to a post from the account "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver (Spotted by MacRumors), citing industry sources, the new low-cost iPad could debut alongside an M2 iPad Pro with MagSafe charging capabilities. The Korean blog has been an accurate source of information on upcoming Apple devices.

    The blog post claims that the upcoming low-cost iPad will get a major redesign with flat edges and a larger display. Apple is already planning to launch the new iPhone 14 series in September. It is worth noting that the new low-cost iPad will offer USB-C charging as opposed to the rumoured MagSafe charging on the high-end M2 iPad Pro.

    The new low-cost iPad is also expected to use the A14 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 12 line-up. It is also worth noting that the A14 chip supports 5G connectivity. The low-cost iPad is also rumoured to ditch the headphone jack.

    According to reports by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has already started production of the iPhone 14 series and Watch 8 series which are scheduled to arrive next month. Gurman also expects Apple to host two events this fall after the iPhone 14 event. The first of which will focus on the iPad and the second on new Macs.
    Tags: #Apple #Apple Mac #iPad #iPhone
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 08:00 pm
