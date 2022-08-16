Apple could launch new low-cost iPad, M2 iPad Pro in October after iPhone 14 event

Apple could launch a new cheaper iPad in October alongside the high-end M2-powered iPad Pro. Apple tends to release its flagship iPhones in September and new iPads a month or two later. Previous rumours have suggested that iPadOS 16 would be arriving a month after iOS 16, which does give the leak some credibility.

According to a post from the account "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver (Spotted by MacRumors), citing industry sources, the new low-cost iPad could debut alongside an M2 iPad Pro with MagSafe charging capabilities. The Korean blog has been an accurate source of information on upcoming Apple devices.

The blog post claims that the upcoming low-cost iPad will get a major redesign with flat edges and a larger display. Apple is already planning to launch the new iPhone 14 series in September. It is worth noting that the new low-cost iPad will offer USB-C charging as opposed to the rumoured MagSafe charging on the high-end M2 iPad Pro.

The new low-cost iPad is also expected to use the A14 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 12 line-up. It is also worth noting that the A14 chip supports 5G connectivity. The low-cost iPad is also rumoured to ditch the headphone jack.