you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple could launch as many as five iPhones next year, including the iPhone SE 2

Apple is also said to house a radar-based sensor like the Pixel 4 for enabling gesture and motion recognition.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Rumours about the iPhone 12 have started to pick pace. Apple is reportedly going to launch four 5G-ready iPhones next year, according to a report.

According to analyst Dan Ives, Apple could launch four iPhone 12 models along with the iPhone SE 2. Ives believes that all the four iPhones models would support 5G, reported 9to5Mac. The claim comes after reports of the iPhone 11’s growing demand that could possibly continue Apple’s recent fortune.

Based on the report, we can expect the iPhone 12 to house an additional 3D ToF sensor. Apple is also said to house a radar-based sensor like the Pixel 4 for enabling gesture and motion recognition.

Previously, Moneycontrol reported about Apple launching four new iPhones in 2020, citing notes by JP Morgan. The report included a mention of an iPhone with an LCD screen that would have an iPhone 8-like design. A recent report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that the fourth iPhone with an LCD screen is the iPhone SE 2.

One of Kuo’s recent investor notes revealed that Apple will launch three new iPhones as the successor of the iPhone 11 series. The two premium iPhones would have 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch displays, whereas the lower-end iPhone would come with a 6.1-inch display.

First Published on Oct 23, 2019 03:36 pm

tags #Apple #smartphones #Technology

