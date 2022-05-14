Apple could introduce the USB-C port on iPhones in 2023: Report

Apple is reportedly testing the USB Type-C port on its iPhones. The Cupertino-based tech giant is preparing to swap out the Lightning port for USB-C on its iPhones, as per reports. However, the change may not take place until 2023.

According to a new Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman, the iPhones won’t adopt the USB-C port until 2023 “at the earliest.” The report comes after reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo uploaded a tweet indicating that Apple would be swapping out the Lightning port for USB-C in the second half of 2023, which suggests that the USB-C port could make it on the iPhone 15 series.

While the move to switch to a USB Type-C port is a big step for Apple, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise considering Apple already made the switch with the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini. Additionally, EU regulators recently announced a proposal that would require a myriad of devices including smartphones to use USB-C ports.

Gurman cites the legislation as one of the “key reasons” why Apple was considering making the switch. Charging over a USB-C port also enable faster charging and transfer speeds, which could be another benefit of swapping the Lightning port out. There are also reports about Apple working on a portless iPhone that could also be available soon.