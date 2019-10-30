Apple could introduce 120Hz ProMotion OLED display on iPhones in 2020

Speculations about the next year’s iPhone have started picking pace. According to a recent report, Apple could launch the 2020 iPhones with 120Hz refresh rate ‘ProMotion’ display.

A 120Hz refresh rate display would mean that the screen would refresh an image 120 times per second, resulting in a faster and smoother on-screen motion experience.

A Digitimes report claims that the iPhones launching in 2020 would feature a 120Hz high refresh rate OLED screen. The high refresh rate display was first introduced by Apple on the iPad Pro in 2017 with LCD.

With the addition of a high refresh rate display, scrolling and swiping would become a lot smoother and responsive. Currently, iPhone 11 Pro and other iPhones to date have a refresh rate of 60Hz. A 120Hz refresh rate would allow the screen to depict and refresh 24FPS, 30FPS and 60FPS video content more quickly compared to a 60Hz display.

Several Android phones lately have introduced a 90Hz refresh rate display. Some of them include the Reno Ace, OnePlus 7T (Review), Google Pixel 4, etc. The Asus ROG Phone 2 (Review) features a 120Hz OLED display.

Earlier there were reports saying that Apple could get flexible OLED panels manufactured by LG for its 2020 iPhones. LG is expected to start mass-producing flexible OLEDs later this year. The South Korean tech giant is currently addressing some issues in the display after which the mass production could begin in Q3 2019.