Apple could introduce 120Hz ProMotion OLED display on iPhones in 2020

Speculations about the next year’s iPhone have started picking pace. According to a recent report, Apple could launch the 2020 iPhones with 120Hz refresh rate ‘ProMotion’ display.
A 120Hz refresh rate display would mean that the screen would refresh an image 120 times per second, resulting in a faster and smoother on-screen motion experience.
A Digitimes report claims that the iPhones launching in 2020 would feature a 120Hz high refresh rate OLED screen. The high refresh rate display was first introduced by Apple on the iPad Pro in 2017 with LCD.
With the addition of a high refresh rate display, scrolling and swiping would become a lot smoother and responsive. Currently, iPhone 11 Pro and other iPhones to date have a refresh rate of 60Hz. A 120Hz refresh rate would allow the screen to depict and refresh 24FPS, 30FPS and 60FPS video content more quickly compared to a 60Hz display.
Several Android phones lately have introduced a 90Hz refresh rate display. Some of them include the Reno Ace, OnePlus 7T (Review), Google Pixel 4, etc. The Asus ROG Phone 2 (Review) features a 120Hz OLED display.
Earlier there were reports saying that Apple could get flexible OLED panels manufactured by LG for its 2020 iPhones. LG is expected to start mass-producing flexible OLEDs later this year. The South Korean tech giant is currently addressing some issues in the display after which the mass production could begin in Q3 2019.The 2020 iPhone is also expected to get a redesign. Apple could make the notch smaller on the iPhones launching in 2020 for housing the Face ID and other sensors. There are also rumours of Apple launching as many as five iPhones next year, including the iPhone SE 2.The Great Diwali Discount!
