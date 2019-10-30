App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 11:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple could introduce 120Hz ProMotion OLED display on iPhones in 2020

With the addition of a high refresh rate display, scrolling and swiping would become a lot smoother and responsive.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Speculations about the next year’s iPhone have started picking pace. According to a recent report, Apple could launch the 2020 iPhones with 120Hz refresh rate ‘ProMotion’ display. 

A 120Hz refresh rate display would mean that the screen would refresh an image 120 times per second, resulting in a faster and smoother on-screen motion experience.

A Digitimes report claims that the iPhones launching in 2020 would feature a 120Hz high refresh rate OLED screen. The high refresh rate display was first introduced by Apple on the iPad Pro in 2017 with LCD. 

Close

With the addition of a high refresh rate display, scrolling and swiping would become a lot smoother and responsive. Currently, iPhone 11 Pro and other iPhones to date have a refresh rate of 60Hz. A 120Hz refresh rate would allow the screen to depict and refresh 24FPS, 30FPS and 60FPS video content more quickly compared to a 60Hz display.

related news

Several Android phones lately have introduced a 90Hz refresh rate display. Some of them include the Reno Ace, OnePlus 7T (Review), Google Pixel 4, etc. The Asus ROG Phone 2 (Review) features a 120Hz OLED display.

Earlier there were reports saying that Apple could get flexible OLED panels manufactured by LG for its 2020 iPhones. LG is expected to start mass-producing flexible OLEDs later this year. The South Korean tech giant is currently addressing some issues in the display after which the mass production could begin in Q3 2019. 

The 2020 iPhone is also expected to get a redesign. Apple could make the notch smaller on the iPhones launching in 2020 for housing the Face ID and other sensors. There are also rumours of Apple launching as many as five iPhones next year, including the iPhone SE 2.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 30, 2019 11:49 am

tags #Apple #smartphones #Technology

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.